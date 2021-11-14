Nintendo Switch Online: This is how many subscribers worldwide

Nintendo Switch November 14, 2021 at 12:00 pm You can’t avoid a Nintendo Switch Online subscription if you want to play online or with friends. Now there are a lot of subscribers all over the world.

Nintendo Switch Online has gained nearly 6 million new subscribers in one year. (Source: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Online has gained over 6 million new subscribers in one year.

In total, Nintendo has more than 32 million Switch Online subscribers.

Additionally, more titles are planned for the expansion pack.

You need one Nintendo Switch Online AbuIf you want to play online or with friends. With increased sales Nintendo Switch The number of subscribers has also increased.

In just under a year nintendo Convince over 6 million people to get a Switch Online subscription. Overall, the company now has more than 32 million subscribers, as did Nintendo during Director’s last briefings announced.

Subscribers get more games



After the expansion pack was released, Nintendo announced further improvements and overhauled the fully online service. right Now The Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack contains multiple N64 titles and Mega DriveBut more games will be added.

? How much do you know about Nintendo? What is the name of the Mario Soccer simulator from Nintendo that first appeared on the Wii?

who – which The expansion pack has been available from €39.99 per year since October 2021 Available, but in this case there is no monthly membership.

” advice: Best VPN Providers for More Security and Data Protection