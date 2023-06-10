News.de – Apex Legends: The Board Game has raised €833,000 on Kickstarter

Written by Daniel Krause June 10, 2023 . Posted in crowdfunding

In the past few days, the video game backgammon implementation campaign “Apex Legends” on kickstarters. around 4,731 people collected in the period More than 830 thousand euros a. If you still want to support it, you have to wait until now Perhaps a belated pledge maybe. Its release is scheduled for June 2024.





This is a video game template

Apex Legends is a popular free-to-play battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. It was first released in February 2019 and has garnered a huge following since then.

The game takes place in the fictional world of Frontier Universe, where a group of people known as Legends compete in a dangerous battle for fame and fortune. Each Legend has unique abilities and backstories that affect gameplay.

In Apex Legends, 60 players compete in teams of three (20 teams total). The goal is to be the last team or player to survive. Players parachute onto the map at the start of the game and must collect weapons, equipment, and resources to defend themselves against their opponents. The game map consists of different environments such as deserts, forests, and urban areas.





This is what the board game offers

According to the publisher, Apex Legends: The Board Game is a tactical team versus team miniatures game for two to four people. Each round lasts about 60-90 minutes, depending on the number of people and the characteristics of the game chosen. Using an original engine and innovative framework – according to the publisher – the game aims to authentically capture the mood and feel of the Apex Legends video game. The Battle Royale experience should also be a lot of fun.

sources

