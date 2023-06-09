One UI Watch 5: The beta phase of the smartwatch operating system has begun

Samsung has launched the One UI Watch 5 open beta. First-time Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro users can try out the software. Below the user interface is Wear OS 4, which is based on Android 13.

Thanks to the new request format in the XML markup language, there should be a longer battery life. Slideshows of your own watch face photos can now also be shown. According to a Samsung patent, future smartwatches can measure calories.

The testing phase of Samsung’s latest wearable platform has begun. SamMobile Reports on the availability of the beta test program. Users come first from the United States and South Korea. But it shouldn’t be long before we think of Europe as well. However, you then have to evaluate whether the existing errors Not very annoying. Hard fall detection cannot be disabled. Also, it may take longer for the clock screen to turn on than before. Also, some apps, like the Facer watch face app, are not working yet.

But there are also exciting features in One UI Watch 5. These include the new timer panel, which can manage up to 20 timers at the same time. App permissions can be synced with a connected phone. The original backup feature is also present. Fitness enthusiasts should be happy about the dedicated heart rate zones. The Home button starts the dictation function in an active text field. Other innovations include automatic exercise recognition when cycling and an improved design based on the materials you’re using.

Samsung wants to measure your calorie intake

Regarding smart watches, there is another discovery in the form of a patent. Samsung filed a patent in June 2021 titled: “Apparatus and Method for Calorie Counting and Wearable Device.” However, the document was only published by the North American Patent Authority USPTO on May 23, 2023. published.

A method using an LED lamp and a spectrophotometer to measure the wavelengths of light absorbed, emitted, or reflected by the skin is described. A database of many empty stomach users for comparison is then used to calculate calories using an algorithm.

The competition will soon include widgets for the Apple Watch.

