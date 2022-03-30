New update on “The darkest part of the series so far”

First Blizzard Diablo 4 Quarterly Update Released in 2022. In blog posts, the studio provides information about development progress and introduces various features or features. The current post is about the different areas of the game and how the game artists want to create a particularly immersive experience.

Diablo 4 is said to be the darkest part, even with areas

In the new blog post, Artistic Director Chris Ryder, Associate Artistic Director Brian Fletcher, Associate Lighting Director Ben Hutchings, Lead Outdoor Environment Artist Matt McDade, and Interactive Lead and Props artist Chazz Head share their approaches when working in different game areas. A satisfying part of the development is telling the unique visual story of a site and shaping its design so as to provide a distinct backdrop to the combat and exploration associated with Diablo.

Should Diablo 4 Use of modern technologies Using, among other things, physics-based lighting. The style is driven by two basic concepts: ‘old masters’ and ‘back to the dark’. With the principle of “Old Masters”, artists use techniques from ancient painters such as Rembrandt: conscientious use of detail and the color spectrum and careful use of color palettes. “Back in the Darkness” includes things like dungeons and lighting and is based on the idea that the sanctuary of the game world is a dangerous and dark medieval world.

Diablo 4 is said to offer five different areas to explore. Scosglen’s beaches are a barren and wild stretch of coast, while Orbei Monastery is said to be a secluded and mysterious place in the middle of a barren steppe. Kyovashad is an oppressive medieval settlement. There should also be a large number of dungeons, which should also differ in their appearance and style.

source: Blizzard