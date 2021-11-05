World

New Jersey’s Democratic governor narrowly re-elected

November 5, 2021
Esmond Barker

US President Joe Biden, 78, should be very happy: New Jersey’s Democratic governor was re-elected by a narrow margin. With about 90 percent of the votes counted, Phil Murphy (64) went head-to-head against Republican challenger Jack Ciatarelli (59) by just 50.1 percent, according to US media on Wednesday (local time). . It only offers 20,000 votes.

Murphy was actually the front-runner in the polls. “The polls gave Phil Murphy an eight to twelve point lead, so that’s a surprise,” said Rutgers University political science professor Salahuddin Ambar. In the 2017 election, Murphy received 56 percent of the vote.

