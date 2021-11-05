New Jersey’s Democratic governor narrowly re-elected

US President Joe Biden, 78, should be very happy: New Jersey’s Democratic governor was re-elected by a narrow margin. With about 90 percent of the votes counted, Phil Murphy (64) went head-to-head against Republican challenger Jack Ciatarelli (59) by just 50.1 percent, according to US media on Wednesday (local time). . It only offers 20,000 votes.
Murphy was actually the front-runner in the polls. “The polls gave Phil Murphy an eight to twelve point lead, so that’s a surprise,” said Rutgers University political science professor Salahuddin Ambar. In the 2017 election, Murphy received 56 percent of the vote.
Biden is responsible for the semi-defeat?
The expert blamed the disappointment of many voters on Biden, who was elected president a year ago, for the narrow result. The 78-year-old’s reform agenda has been stuck for months — not only because of opposition Republican resistance, but also because of internal partisan feuds.
The Democrats’ left and right wing are arguing bitterly over more than $2 billion in investment packages: the $1.2 trillion (about €1 trillion) infrastructure package and the recently $1.75 trillion Social and Climate Protection package, which goes by the name Build Back Better.
Virginia goes to the Republicans
when Virginia’s gubernatorial election suffered a heavy defeat for Democrats on Tuesday You must accept: Your long-time favorite Terry McAuliffe (64) narrowly beat Republican Glenn Yongkin (54) in the state that he ruled Democratic for years. (AFP/European Union)
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”