The White Awakening in Graubünden: Fresh Snow in the Swiss Mountains

At the beginning of the week, in many places in the Swiss mountains there was nothing going on. The handlebars have tripped or slipped. The sudden onset of winter caused chaos on the main streets on Monday. Then the announcement: There will be more snow this week!
Drone shots for snow: Davos woke up snowy today(1 o’clock)
It’s there now, the snow line is 1,000 metres. Reporters send pictures of snow-covered Davos and the Upper Engadin region. Snow is expected to reach 40 centimeters in the mountains from a height of 1,500 metres. “From 2,000 metres, half a meter can be good,” Meteonews’ Stefan Scherer told Blake on Wednesday.
Snow line less than 1000m
This ad has been confirmed. As images from readers’ reporters show, many places are waking up at high altitudes Thursday morning under a white coat. White luster spread especially in Graubünden. The number one runner is Sils in the High Engadin, 56 cm tall! He was in Arosa 37 cm.
And Meteonews announced in the morning on Twitter: “As expected, the ice line in many places has fallen to a little less than 1,000 meters, thanks to the cooling of precipitation, for example in Surselva, up to about 700 meters.”
The first closure of the winter
The onset of winter also caused snow-covered roads above 1,000 metres, SRF Meteo announced. It also meant that many Alpine traffic routes were at least temporarily closed to traffic. Some have already been kicked out for the winter holidays.
In canton Uri, building management imposed winter closures on the Furka, Sosten and Clausen lanes on Wednesday, as announced Thursday. The Gotthard Pass was also unacceptable due to the snow. From Friday this will be closed for sure.
According to TCS, winter closures also apply to the San Bernardinopass, Nufenenpass, Grimselpass and Pragelpass. The Splügen, Forcla di Livigno and Flüela Pass crossings were also closed Thursday. The Albula Pass, Malojapass, Bernina Pass, Simplon Pass, and Julier Pass, among others, were open, but covered in snow.
The beginning of winter in the mountains: Here, cars are surprised by the snow(01:05)
Fog instead of snow in the lowlands
The lowlands do not initially enjoy winter. Instead of snow, rain will fall on Thursday, especially in the central eastern plateau. Then, according to Meteonews, it should be pretty dry. However, it stays cool. White bone remains in the mountains.
As the day progresses, the snow gradually stops. In the coming days, a high pressure area will spread, it will remain dry and locally only light rain or snow will fall. While the sun rises mostly at higher altitudes, a thick fog spreads over the lowlands. (euc/zis/SDA)
You can find the Reader button at the bottom of the menu bar.
Send us your photos and videos directly using the Blick app!
In our app, there is a direct access at the bottom of the menu bar to become a Blick Reader Reporter. This allows you to send us your videos and photos in an uncomplicated way. What should you do? Select the file you want, add a short description, enter your phone number and submit!
You can find the Reader button at the bottom of the menu bar.
In our app, there is a direct access at the bottom of the menu bar to become a Blick Reader Reporter. This allows you to send us your videos and photos in an uncomplicated way. What should you do? Select the file you want, add a short description, enter your phone number and submit!
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”