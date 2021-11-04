The White Awakening in Graubünden: Fresh Snow in the Swiss Mountains

This image was submitted by a Blick reader from Upper Engadine. There was a proud 56cm snowman in Sils GR.

At the beginning of the week, in many places in the Swiss mountains there was nothing going on. The handlebars have tripped or slipped. The sudden onset of winter caused chaos on the main streets on Monday. Then the announcement: There will be more snow this week!

It’s there now, the snow line is 1,000 metres. Reporters send pictures of snow-covered Davos and the Upper Engadin region. Snow is expected to reach 40 centimeters in the mountains from a height of 1,500 metres. “From 2,000 metres, half a meter can be good,” Meteonews’ Stefan Scherer told Blake on Wednesday.

This ad has been confirmed. As images from readers’ reporters show, many places are waking up at high altitudes Thursday morning under a white coat. White luster spread especially in Graubünden. The number one runner is Sils in the High Engadin, 56 cm tall! He was in Arosa 37 cm.

And Meteonews announced in the morning on Twitter: “As expected, the ice line in many places has fallen to a little less than 1,000 meters, thanks to the cooling of precipitation, for example in Surselva, up to about 700 meters.”

The onset of winter also caused snow-covered roads above 1,000 metres, SRF Meteo announced. It also meant that many Alpine traffic routes were at least temporarily closed to traffic. Some have already been kicked out for the winter holidays.

In canton Uri, building management imposed winter closures on the Furka, Sosten and Clausen lanes on Wednesday, as announced Thursday. The Gotthard Pass was also unacceptable due to the snow. From Friday this will be closed for sure.

According to TCS, winter closures also apply to the San Bernardinopass, Nufenenpass, Grimselpass and Pragelpass. The Splügen, Forcla di Livigno and Flüela Pass crossings were also closed Thursday. The Albula Pass, Malojapass, Bernina Pass, Simplon Pass, and Julier Pass, among others, were open, but covered in snow.