The White Awakening in Graubünden: Fresh Snow in the Swiss Mountains

November 4, 2021
Esmond Barker

    This image was submitted by a Blick reader from Upper Engadine. There was a proud 56cm snowman in Sils GR.

    It also snowed in Mürren BE.

    The snow line dropped to less than 1,000 metres.

At the beginning of the week, in many places in the Swiss mountains there was nothing going on. The handlebars have tripped or slipped. The sudden onset of winter caused chaos on the main streets on Monday. Then the announcement: There will be more snow this week!

Drone shots for snow: Davos woke up snowy today(1 o’clock)

It’s there now, the snow line is 1,000 metres. Reporters send pictures of snow-covered Davos and the Upper Engadin region. Snow is expected to reach 40 centimeters in the mountains from a height of 1,500 metres. “From 2,000 metres, half a meter can be good,” Meteonews’ Stefan Scherer told Blake on Wednesday.

