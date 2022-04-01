sport

National League news – Negrin suspended and prosecuted – Sports

April 1, 2022
Eileen Curry
News from the National League – a precautionary suspension and the opening of measures against Nigrin – Sport – SRF


Skip to content

  1. Sports

  2. National League

  3. current article

Contents

Legend:

Missing from his team until further notice

Magnus Negrin.

Martin Meinberger / Fresh Fox

HCD-Nygren has been suspended for one match as a precaution

HC Davos has to keep racing to catch up with the Rapperswil-Jonah Lakers in the quarter-finals without Magnus Nejren for the time being. The Swedish defender was suspended for a match as a precaution for his brutal check on Sandro Forer’s head in Game 4 on Thursday. In addition, due process of law was opened against Negrin. The foreign player HCD elbows the Lakers forward at full speed in the face. Forrer could not continue then, Nygren was sent to the bathroom prematurely. Rapperswil-Jonah leads the series 3-1 and has a second puck at home on Saturday.



  1. Sports

  2. National League

  3. current article

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right





existing

Contact points

See also  ▷ Fordzilla launches TFZ: TV - The monthly live show on Twitch aims to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.