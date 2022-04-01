DooH: Ocean supports Special Olympics GB

UK outdoor advertiser Ocean Outdoor has entered into a new official partnership with Special Olympics GB, the UK’s Olympic team for people with intellectual disabilities. The agreement is valid until the end of 2024.

Within this framework, Ocean Outdoor says it is the only media owner in the UK that has long-standing partnerships with all three organizations recognized by the IOC: Team GB, Paralympics GB and now Special Olympics GB.

Special Olympics UK is a non-profit organization and the largest provider of year-round sports training and competitions in summer and winter sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The British Special Olympics currently has 95 comprehensive sports clubs covering 27 sports in England, Scotland and Wales and reaching more than 6,500 athletes.

The partnership comes as Special Olympics GB prepares to return to competition with the sport’s Summer Series. The Summer Sports Series will be the largest sporting celebration for people with intellectual disabilities in the UK this year, serving as a qualification for all athletes wishing to represent Great Britain at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin 2023.

Special Olympics is with OoH

Over the coming months, highlights, clips and branded content from these events will be available on Ocean’s DooH screens in 15 UK cities. Each athlete celebrates in the cities and regions they live in and works with relevant local government partners and other bodies to increase the visibility of people with intellectual disabilities. Ocean Outdoor will also launch a fundraising campaign featuring OoH Resources.

Laura Baxter, interim CEO of Special Olympics UK says: “We are delighted to partner with Ocean Outdoor. With a nationwide presence and prestigious UK overseas advertising sites, this new partnership represents a great opportunity not only for Special Olympics GB and athletes, but also for the 1.5 million people with intellectual disabilities in the UK today.” The recognition of the British Special Olympics along with The Olympic and Paralympic federations is a huge step forward for athletes.” Being able to watch campaigns across the UK featuring Special Olympics athletes give us an exceptional platform to not only raise awareness about inclusion but will undoubtedly help us achieve our goal, isn’t that the best secret In sports at all. Long.”