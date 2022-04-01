Nati against Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon

World Cup group draw – Switzerland had (almost) a World Cup final in Qatar: in Group G, they met the record world champions, Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon.

Switzerland played against Brazil and Serbia in the World Cup in Russia four years ago. This time it is the hammer set for Switzerland, which probably no one wants. Of course, because of the double-headed eagle case that surrounded the 2018 World Cup match against the Balkan national team. That’s why Switzerland now expects a very moving match against Serbia on Friday, December 2, at the end of the preliminary round.

In addition, it could hardly have been more difficult for Switzerland in terms of sport: Brazil with superstar Neymar is the world number one, and Serbia with Juventus top scorer Turin Dusan Valhović is probably the toughest group of pot 3. In qualifying, the Serbs sat as champions The group ahead of Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo.

And even among the nominally weaker teams, Switzerland has to deal with a somewhat larger caliber. Two months ago, Cameroon reached the semi-finals of the African Nations Cup two months ago and qualified for the World Cup three days ago against Algeria, which is ranked higher.

The tournament kicks off for Switzerland on Thursday (November 24th) with a match against Cameroon. The second match will be played four days later against Brazil, followed by the group final match on Friday 2 December against Serbia.

The exact match dates and stadiums where the match will be played are not yet known. The detailed schedule of the match will be determined by FIFA at a later time.

But it is known that host Qatar will open the World Cup finals on Monday, November 21 at 11:00 am (Switzerland time) with a match against Ecuador.

These are the eight groups that will participate in the Qatar World Cup:

Group G: Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon.

Group A: Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador.

Group B: England, America, Iran, the winner of the European match.

Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia.

Group D: France, Denmark, Tunisia, winner of the first round

Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, match winner 2

Group F: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada.

Group H: Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea, Ghana.