NASA’s Perseverance Rover conducts its first autopilot around Mars

NASA’s rover has achieved the first autonomous driving on the Red Planet.

Enhanced AutoNav technology enables the rover to take its own adventure.

Perseverance, according to the agency, is “thinking while driving” when the wheels are spinning.

NASA’s Endurance Vehicle On its first autonomous flight with a newly improved automatic navigation system, AutoNav, to me Agency.

This persistent technology enables her to control her bikes and drive across the Red Planet without relying too much on human drivers from Earth.

sea ​​nasaAutoNav is equipped with more powerful functions than its predecessor, Curiosity of. This includes the ability to create 3D maps of the terrain in front of you, identify hazards and plan routes around obstacles. This means that the endurance will be able to drive more direct roads and travel at much higher speeds.

Vandy Verma, Chief Engineer, Trekking Planner and Driver NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California. “Rover thinks to itself as its wheels spin”.

The agency said the tenacity can reach top speeds of 120 meters per hour. This is about six times faster than Curiosity, which can reach 20 meters per hour.

“We’ve accelerated AutoNav four or five times,” said Michael McHenry, Mobility Manager and part of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s mobile planning team. “We are going much farther in much less time than Curiosity has shown.”

AutoNav will be an essential feature of the six-wheeled robot to complete scientific campaign At the bottom of Jezero crater. This includes scanning and excavating Martian soil for signs of ancient microscopic life.

“We are now able to drive through this more complex terrain rather than overrun it: we couldn’t do that before,” said Jennifer Trosper, Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover project manager.

AutoNav does not completely eliminate the need for human drivers, it only increases the autonomy of the rover whenever possible.

Team members said they look forward to letting AutoNav “take the wheel.” But they will also be willing to step in if the situation calls for it.

Ultimately, using technologies like these, NASA aims to Transport people to Mars and build a settlement there.