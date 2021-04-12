Until 1917 Windsor was called Saks-Coburg. The last Duke of Coburg ruled by Carl Edward was the grandson of Prince Albert and Queen Victoria. Prince Andreas, today the head of the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, is then a great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-just like Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Therefore, Andreas Prince of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha will write two letters of condolence, one to the Queen and the other to Crown Prince Charles. The Coburg condolence book is welcomed.

Prince Andreas registered, as well as his hereditary son Prince Hubertus and Lord Mayor Dominic Sauertig (Social Democratic Party). Starting Tuesday, the Book of Condolence will be displayed in the foyer of the first floor of City Hall for approximately two weeks, surrounded by the flag of the United Kingdom. If you wish to register, you can come to the town hall during normal business hours (Monday to Wednesday 8.30 am to 3.30 pm, Thursday 8:30 am to 6 pm, Friday 8:30 am to 12 noon, Saturday 9 am Until 12 noon due to the pandemic situation, we require everyone to bring their pen to sign. Disinfectant available on site. After about two weeks, the letter of condolence must be sent to England personally to the Queen, as confirmed by Lord Mayor of Sauerteig.