Moritz Trevinger strengthens Justo Bonhomme on horseback

Former European Pony Champion Moritz Trevinger strengthens the team of riders at Bonhomme Farm. However, the 20-year-old is not intended to replace former Australian front-runner Simon Pearce.

Moritz Treffinger will be promoted with horses, especially stallions, at the Bonhomme stud farm in Phöben, Brandenburg. This, it is said, has always been Bonhomme’s approach. “It is about bringing young stallions and riders like Moritz into this sport together.”

The youngster from Oberderdingen, located between Karlsruhe and Heilbronn, has been particularly successful so far at S* level. With his current best horses, Fables Surprice and Francis Royal v. Francis, he has already made his first successes up to the Intermediate I level, so he can already indicate the first steps at the S2 * level.

In 2018 he became European Champion Filly with Top Queen H at Bishop’s Burton. He brought home three gold medals in Baden-Württemberg from Great Britain. In the same year he was also German Champion Pony Rider.

Trevinger applied to Bonhomme Stud after this became known Simon Pearce left the farm west of Potsdam as the ‘head’ jockey. For Trevinger, moving to Brandenburg is the first step towards a professional career in the saddle. On site, he will be supervised by equine manager Robert Conriedel.

“We’ll see which stallions Moretz will ride and when, or field in championships. Here at Bonhomme, we always let the horses decide. If all feels right, you can start. We’re delighted to have Moretz on our team, we get the impression he’s passionate about the job and also aligns with our philosophy at Bonhomme, Robert Conriedll said.

Treffinger’s move to the farm should take place at the beginning of June. The decision has yet to be made as to who will start the internationally successful stud farm of Grand Prix stallions in the future. There will be talks with potential candidates, but nothing is ready to be judged.

