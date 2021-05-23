sport

Milan and Juventus are making their way to the first division – Napoli are outside

May 24, 2021
Eileen Curry
  • Juventus happy to win 4-1 at the end of the season and ...

    Keystone-sda.ch

    1/8

    Juventus happy to win 4-1 at the end of the season and …

  • ... about entering the Champions League!

    Imago / La Presse images

    2/8

    … about entering the Champions League!

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is just a substitute in Bologna, but in the end he is very happy.

    Imago / La Presse images

    3/8

    Cristiano Ronaldo is just a substitute in Bologna, but in the end he is very happy.

  • Meanwhile, Napoli missed the Premier League category.

    Keystone-sda.ch

    7/8

    Meanwhile, Napoli missed the Premier League category.

  • Gattuso and his teammates only play 1-1 against Hellas Verona - after that the coach has to leave.

    Keystone-sda.ch

    8/8

    Gattuso and his teammates only play 1-1 against Hellas Verona – after that the coach has to leave.

on Sunday

Bologna – Juventus Turin 1: 4
With the final whistle in Bologna, the jubilant “Bianconeri” ran into the field: Juventus are actually shivering in fourth place in the Champions League! This is because Napoli could not beat Hellas Verona at home. Even without Cristiano Ronaldo – sitting on the bench – Juventus does their homework and is winning undisputed. Thanks to Napoli’s incompetence, Turin will continue to hear the Champions League anthem next season.
Objectives: 6. Church 0: 1, 29. Morata 0: 2, 45. Rabio 0: 3, 47. Morata 0: 4, 85. Ursolini 1: 4.

READ  Biathlon World Cup 2021 in Pocluca: results, results and medal table

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *