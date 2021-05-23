Milan and Juventus are making their way to the first division – Napoli are outside

Keystone-sda.ch 1/8 Juventus happy to win 4-1 at the end of the season and …

on Sunday

Bologna – Juventus Turin 1: 4

With the final whistle in Bologna, the jubilant “Bianconeri” ran into the field: Juventus are actually shivering in fourth place in the Champions League! This is because Napoli could not beat Hellas Verona at home. Even without Cristiano Ronaldo – sitting on the bench – Juventus does their homework and is winning undisputed. Thanks to Napoli’s incompetence, Turin will continue to hear the Champions League anthem next season.

Objectives: 6. Church 0: 1, 29. Morata 0: 2, 45. Rabio 0: 3, 47. Morata 0: 4, 85. Ursolini 1: 4.

Atalanta – AC Myland 0: 2

Frank Casey decides the match in Bergamo in favor of Milan with two penalties. The Ivorian manifests itself twice as icy cold from point – and shoots the “Rossoneri” in 1st class. With this victory, Milan outperformed even their rivals from Bergamo and could look forward to second place. Atalanta, on the other hand, is falling back to third.

Objectives: 43. Kessie (Pen.) 0: 1, 90. + 3 Kessie (Pen.) 0: 2.

The Swiss: Remo Frolier is in the all-star team in Bergamo and plays until the 87th minute.

Nabil – Hellas Verona 1: 1

Kitty at the foot of Vesuvius! Gennaro Gattuso’s side leads (43) at home at Diego Armando Maradona’s stadium, but they have to accept the equalizer in the second half. As a result, the Neapolitanians could no longer impose victory – and thus fly out victorious from the top four on the last day of the game! Late in the evening, the fate of Gattuso is decided: the 2006 world champion has to leave the club.

Objectives: 60. Rahmani 1: 0, 69. Faraoni 1: 1.

The Swiss: Kevin Rogge is only on the bench at Hellas and comes as Varoni in the 77th minute.

Spezia – Roma 2-1

Objectives: 6. Green 1: 0, 38. Bobega 2: 0, 52. Al-Shaarawi 2: 1.

Turin – Benefento 1: 1

Objectives: 29. Bremer 1: 0, 72. Tello 1: 1.

The Swiss: Ricardo Rodriguez is not in the Turin squad.

Inter Mayland – Udinese Calcio 5: 1

Objectives: 8. Young 1: 0, 44. Eriksen 2: 0, 55. Martinez (pen) 3: 0, 64. Perisic 4: 0, 71. Luke 5: 0, 79. Pereira (pen) 5: 1.

Sassuolo – Lazio Rom 1: 0

Target: 10. Kyriakopoulos 1: 0.

Saturday

Crotone – Fiorentina 0: 0

Cagliari Calcio – Genoa 0: 1

Target: 15. Shomorodov 0: 1.

The Swiss: Falun Bahrami at the star formation in Genoa – and flies in the 83rd minute in yellow and red! Can his wife Lara Gott Behrami console him?