Mexico: Adhara was bullied at school – at the age of 10 she received her master’s degree

Mexico Aadhara was bullied at school – at the age of 10 she received her master's degree Adhara Perez Sanchez was bored at school. Then an intelligence test showed that she had a higher IQ than Albert Einstein.

Adhara Pérez Sánchez (11) dreams of one day working as an astronaut for NASA. Instagram/adhara.maite.perez.sanchez A shot at the Mexico 2023 Aerospace Show. Instagram/adhara_perez11 Albert Einstein’s (1879-1955) IQ was 160 – he was beat by two points by Adhara. Imago/International Organization of United Archives Astrophysicist Stephen Hawking – here in a lecture marking the 50th anniversary of NASA’s founding – is a great model for ADRA. Imago/UPI Pictures Mexico is proud of the miracle baby: in April it was on the front page of the Mexican “Marie Claire”. Marie Claire

Autistic Adhara Pérez Sánchez (11) has an IQ of 162.

An IQ of 130 is already considered genius.

I went to school at high speed and already got an engineering degree.

Adhara Perez Sanchez Mexico City He grew up in a humble neighborhood. As an autistic woman, she was bullied at school for years. According to the Daily Mail, she received no support from teachers and had to change schools three times.

The girl became more and more isolated He refused to teach. True, her mother noticed that her daughter had taught herself algebra and memorized the periodic table. But she thought she was bored.

The bullying drove Adhara into depression

as Adhara He became more and more depressed Receive medical help. She was advised to go to an institute that specializes in gifted children. There he found that she had an IQ of 162. Higher than those of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, both of whom had an IQ of 160.

Adhara has completed primary school, middle school and high school at a fast pace. At the end of 2022, when she was only 10 years old, she graduated from the Polytechnic Institute with an engineering degree.

Adhara dreams of working for NASA

In Mexico, Adhara is a minor celebrity. Four years ago I did American magazine “Forbes”. Included in the list of the 100 most important women in Mexico. She also appeared on the cover of the Mexican edition of the fashion magazine ‘Marie Claire’.

Adhara hopes to one day work for NASA. You are one step closer to this goal. the

The University of Arizona offered her a place to study where she could also participate in NASA research projects.