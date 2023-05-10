destroy malware The United States announces the dismantling of the Russian cyber-espionage campaign Among other things, hackers are said to have stolen sensitive information from computer networks in dozens of countries. The United States is accused of unit of the Russian domestic intelligence agency FSB. published May 9, 2023 at 9:38 pm

The United States has broken Russia’s cyber espionage, which the Federal Security Service (FSB) is said to be behind. France Press agency With the help of an injunction from a Brooklyn federal judge, a high-tech operation was carried out in the past few days that resulted in the malicious program self-destructing. Imago stocks and people

According to the United States, it crushed a Russian cyberespionage operation.

Russia’s domestic intelligence service, the FSB, has relied on Snake for 20 years to conduct cyberespionage against the United States and its allies.

A high-tech operation was implemented that resulted in the malware destroying itself.

The US Department of Justice says it has had one for a long time Russia’s ongoing cyberespionage campaign engraved. On Tuesday, the ministry said it was used to steal sensitive information from computer networks in dozens of countries, including the United States and other NATO members.

And the prosecutor linked the espionage operation to a unit of the Russian domestic intelligence FSB. It accused hackers of stealing documents from hundreds of computer systems belonging to governments of NATO member states, a journalist from an American news organization covering Russia and other selected targets of interest to the Kremlin.

malware snake

“For 20 years, the FSB has relied on the Snake malware to conduct cyberespionage against the United States and our allies — it stops today,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, the department’s chief of national security.

The targets of the espionage operation were not named in the court documents. US government officials described it as having “consequences”. Sensitive documents have been successfully smuggled out of NATO countries, and US government agencies and other institutions in the US have also been targeted. According to the Ministry of Justice, the hackers operated out of an FSB facility in Ryazan, Russia.

self-destruct program

According to US information, Snake has been under investigation for about a decade. Turla, the alleged FSB unit responsible for the malware, has reviewed and revised Snake several times so you can continue to use it.

With the help of an injunction from a Brooklyn federal judge, a high-tech operation was carried out in the past few days that resulted in the malicious program self-destructing. Federal officials expressed confidence that the FSB would not be able to return Snake.

With the daily update, you stay up to date on your favorite topics and never miss any more news about current world events.

Receive the most important information directly in your mailbox every day.

(DPO/Job) View comments