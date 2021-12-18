Marc Antoine Beaulieu now holds a Swiss passport

Marc Antoine Beaulieu was naturalized. Even in the Geneva Servet’s home match against Friborg-Gutrun on Sunday, he will no longer appear as a foreigner.
From now on, there is one less foreigner on the Geneva Servet team. Not because the player is leaving the club. But because Marc Antoine Beaulieu is now working as a Swiss.
The 36-year-old Canadian striker got his Swiss passport. Beaulieu is married to a Swiss woman and has two children. He is currently playing his tenth season in Switzerland.
However, it is his first in Geneva-Servette colours. As for Geneva, he will be newly naturalized against his former club Friborg Gutieron on Sunday. There he played for three years, before that he was at EHC Biel / Bienne.
In total, Beaulieu’s career in Switzerland amounted to 433 matches in the National League. He scored 126 goals and made 225 assists.
