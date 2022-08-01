List of disqualified riders / Stage 8

1. Women’s Tour de France



Ashley Mullman-Paseo (SD Worx) | Photo: Cor Vos

07/31/2022 | (rsn) – 144 professionals from 24 teams set out on July 24 in Paris for the women’s Tour de France premiere (July 24-31/2 WWT). Here we show a list of riders who had to finish the race early, when and for what reason.

DNS = not started

DNF = unfinished (unfinished)

OTL = exceeded the limit

The first stage: Alana Kastrek (Cofidis Women’s Team / DNF / Fall Consequences)





The second phase: Marta Cavalli (FDJ – Suez – Futuroscope / DNF / craniofacial trauma), Laura Sweet Milk (Plantur – Pura / DNF / vertebral fractures), Gaia Masetti (Insurance AG – Team NXTG / Fall Consequences), Ursa Pintar (Team UAE United Arab Emirates ADQ / time / after the fall)

third level: Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange – Jayco / DSN / Fall Consequences), Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance – NXTG Team / DNS / Consequences of Falls), Maeva Squiban (Stade Rochelais Charente Maritime / DNS / Consequences of Falls), Hannah Buch (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad / DNF/), Natalie Grinczer (Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime/DNF/)

The fourth stage: Charlotte Cole (DSM/DNF/)

level five: Emma Norsgaard (Movistar/DNF/Consequences of falls), Barbara Malcotti (Human Powered Health/DSQ/)



Sixth stage: Marjolein van ‘t Geloof (Le Col – Wahoo / DNS / ribs broken after a fall), Marta Lach (Ceratizit – WMT / DNS / broken collarbone after a fall), Eleonora Camila Gasparini ((Valcar – Travel & Service / DNS/) (Cofidis/DNF/)



Seventh stage: Marilyn Rosser (SD Worx/DNS/concussion after a fall), Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra/DNS/consequences of falls), Lorena Wiebes (DSM/DNF/concussions of falls), Letizia Borghesi (EF Education – Tibco- SVB/DNF/consequences) The Falls), Anne van Rooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg / DNF /), Gladys Verhulst (Le Col – Wahoo / DNF /), Anne van Rooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg / DNF /), Gladys Verhulst (Le Col – Wahoo / DNF /), Franziska Koch (DSM/OTL), Emily Newson (EF Education-Tibco-SVB/OTL), India Grangier (Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime/OTL), Anais Morichon (Arkéa Pro cycling team/OTL), Yulia Biryukova (Arkéa Pro Team for cycling / OTL), Margaux Vigie (Valcar – Travel & Service / OTL)

Eighth stage: Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx / DNS / Cold), Anna Henderson (Jumbo – Visma / DNS)