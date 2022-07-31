Four-time world champion Vettel quit

Formula 1 – Sebastian Vettel is ending his career as a Formula 1 driver after the current season. The German announced his decision in the run-up to the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Vettel is currently in his second year with the Aston Martin team, and was a four-time Formula 1 world champion driver with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. In his career in the most important motorsport series, which began 15 years ago, Hesien, who lives in canton Thurgau, won , with 53 grand prizes.

After his highly successful run at Red Bull, Vettel switched to Ferrari for the 2015 season – with the clear goal of becoming world champion with Scuderia as well. Hopes were not fulfilled. He did not move past second in the overall standings, which he finished behind Lewis Hamilton in 2017 and 2018.

Vettel made his Formula 1 debut in the 2007 season in a BMW-Sauber team car. At the US Grand Prix in Indianapolis, he started as a replacement for pole vaulter Robert Kubica, who had a serious crash at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal the previous week – and with an eighth place finish, he immediately won his first world championship point.

A month and a half later, thanks to the release of his employer, he moved to Toro Rosso, where he replaced the insufficiently American Scott Speed. As an employee of the second team of the Red Bull Racing Organization, he surprisingly won the Italian Grand Prix in his second season. It was the culmination of many good results that year which saw him promoted to Red Bull as a regular driver.