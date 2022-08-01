Motorsport – International press commentary on the Hungarian Grand Prix – sport

BUDAPEST (AP) – Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix with a strong catch-up race and continued his world championship lead. The Dutchman made his way from the tenth on the grid in his Red Bull on Sunday.

In Budapest, 24-year-old Briton Lewis Hamilton relegated to second place at Mercedes. The third was fellow countryman George Russell in the second Silver Arrow. The world press writes about this:

Great Britain:

Daily Mirror: “Max Verstappen survives to win the Hungarian Grand Prix while blocking Lewis Hamilton’s attack.”

The Daily Mail: “Max Verstappen scored a stunning Hungarian Grand Prix victory from far back on the 10th grid, and Lewis Hamilton beats his Mercedes teammate George Russell in an impressive final race and takes second place.”

France:

L’Equipe: “Dutch driver Max Verstappen (Red Bull) once again took advantage of Ferrari’s strategic mistakes in Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix and won.”

Italia:

“La Gazzetta dello Sport”: “Red disaster. Ferrari next target. Red fall. After flop strategy, Leclerc says goodbye to world title. Race in Budapest joins the horror (and fouls) of a season that started under a lucky star (two wins and second place in all three races). the first), but is made more complicated by malfunctions, faulty strategies, and pilot errors.”

“Tuttosport”: “The complete Ferrari disaster in the pits: Enough! There is no point in owning only the best car. The car was there, the driver was there. But where was the team? Ferrari in Hungary reaped the worst loss of the season, a real disaster born of an incomprehensible strategy “.

Corriere dello Sport: “Ferrari disaster, nothing works anymore!”

Corriere della Sera: “Red Fall. It’s slowly becoming clear that something or someone in the strategy department isn’t working. It’s not about finding a scapegoat.”

La Repubblica: “A slip. What’s more: Ferrari scores an own goal. The already complex World Cup moves farther and farther like a mirage.”

Holland:

De Telegraaf: “Thanks to a previously unexpected but exciting race at Hungaroring, Ferrari received another right hook. (…) And that’s what defines a true champion. He comes back stronger after a mediocre day or a mediocre result, no matter what. In his eighth season as a Formula Driver. 1, Verstappen still manages to impress those around him, even the biggest “haters” have to find deep respect for that.”

De Volkskrant: “At the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Formula One driver only improved as a world champion (…) He seems relaxed, rarely makes mistakes and races more carefully.”

Algemeen Dagblad: “The way Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix was very close to perfect. And that’s while Ferrari’s rivals messed things up again. This seems to be a reversal in the fight for the world title.”

Spain:

Mundo Deportivo: “It is said that the great heroes are those who are not mistaken in crucial moments. Max Verstappen and Red Bull are two clear examples of this. (…) The Dutch gave a concert on Sunday and the Hungarian won the Grand Prix against Russell (second) and Louis Hamilton (third). Not even a Ferrari was on the podium, not one! Unbelievable but real.”

“Sport”: “The logic is not for Max Verstappen. Nor for Ferrari. In Hungary this weekend, everything pointed to a double victory for the Scuderia team and many problems for the Red Bull leader (…). But in fact, the Dutchman managed to Reading the Hungarian race better than anyone else and his eighth win of the season which could well be worth the championship.”

Austria:

Corrier: “Ferrari has been notable this year with its very social behaviour. The Italians seem to be in a good mood, because mistakes give Red Bull and Max Verstappen in particular victories.”

Switzerland:

‘Blick’: ‘Verstappen wins after huge catch-up race in Budapest’

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220801-99-229889 / 4