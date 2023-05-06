Lionel Messi: Where is the star headed?

away from Paris Saint-Germain The Saudi club offers Messi more than 440 million francs – these are his options After being suspended at PSG, the big question is what about Lionel Messi’s future? Where could the world champion go? published May 6, 2023 at 10:48 am

Hundreds of PSG fans insult Lionel Messi in front of the Paris office. Twitter

Lionel Messi is currently under contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

After being suspended, he will likely leave the club.

We list his options for you.

Lionel Messi’s time in Paris shines through To finish the world champion has been stopped. An ambassador’s trip to Saudi Arabia sparked speculation about his future. himself He apologizes in a video statement. But what does the future of the 35-year-old look like? We present to you its possibilities.

Move to Saudi Arabia

Italian transportation expert Fabrizio Romano stated at the beginning of April that Al-Hilal Saudi Club made an official offer to Messi. He wrote that the club offers the Argentine a salary of 400 million Swiss francs a year. Now that Messi has been suspended by Paris Saint-Germain over his trip to the desert, the Saudi Arabia rumor has resurfaced again.

The Telegraph reports that the Saudi government, which is heavily involved in signing contracts for local clubs, is preparing a total package of more than CHF360m annually. Meanwhile, journalist Rudi Galetti wants to know that Al Hilal is offering the Argentinean an annual salary of 446 million francs.

Back to Barcelona

Lionel Messi grew up at FC Barcelona, ​​and celebrated his greatest successes with the Catalans. He won dozens of trophies with Barcelona, ​​scoring 672 goals and preparing 303 in 778 official matches. In 2021 he moved from Spain to France, so will the prodigal son return now? Very possible.

According to Spanish media reports, FC Barcelona has already prepared the contract. According to a report by “Sport”, the 35-year-old striker will receive 13 million Swiss francs next season. RMC wrote about a salary of ten million francs and that the star is willing to forgo a significant portion of his previous salary (40.1 million). According to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Messi is also toying with the idea of ​​playing for Barcelona for a year and then moving to Saudi Arabia.

Transfer to the United States

A move to the United States to Inter Miami is also in the making. Inter Miami with club owner David Beckham is considered the biggest possibility. The problem is the salary. Sport wrote about the idea that Messi could be funded together. In this scenario, the 35-year-old would sign with the league and could then choose his own club. According to the Catalan newspaper, this is not unfair. This is because TV revenues will explode with Messi and all teams will benefit. So Xherdan Shaqiri, Roman Burki and Lionel Messi will soon be in the same league?

Lionel Messi enjoying his time in Saudi Arabia. Twitter The Saudi Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khatib, has been busy tweeting pictures of the star. wiTwitter They showed Messi and his family in… Twitter … various activities. Twitter The star is currently suspended in Paris Saint-Germain. imago At the end of the week, PSG lost to Lorient. Reuters

Youth club in Argentina

In Rosario, the dream of a transfer from Lionel Messi continues. Newell’s Old Boys fans, Messi’s youth club, recently presented a giant banner, and there were also loud cheers calling for him to come back. When the Argentine was still at Barcelona, ​​Messi told Fotmob that he dreamed of one day playing for Newell’s Old Boys again. However, he knows that this is difficult.

What surprise?

Of course, there is also the unknown component. Lionel Messi is a superstar, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and world champion. He’s also available on a free summer transfer as his PSG contract expires at the end of June. In France, no club other than Paris can finance it, in Spain only Barcelona is likely to be an option. There are still clubs in the German Bundesliga, Premier League and First Division.

Recently, there have also been rumors about a move to Inter Milan. Bayern are looking for a striker, but Messi almost certainly does not fit the profile they are looking for. Then there is the possibility of ending your career. Or that the big shift follows and Messi stays in Paris.

