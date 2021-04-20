sport

Lewis Hamilton an incredible comeback

April 20, 2021
Eileen Curry

REd Bull Max Verstappen driver won the messy Imola Formula 1 race. Dutchman Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain relegated to second place in the second Grand Prix of the year on Sunday. His compatriot Lando Norris came in third. Hamilton leads the tournament by just one point. The international press writes:

Great Britain:

Daily Mail: “Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – winner on a tumultuous day at Imola. The Dutchman started from third place on the net and a great start beating Lewis Hamilton, who finished second, on the first lap.”

“The Sun”: “Lewis Hamilton made a stunning comeback after an early mistake and finished second behind dominant Max Verstappen at Imola. Hamilton had overtaken Norris by two terms before the end, and could not get Dutch Verstappen.”

The Guardian: “Both Hamilton and Verstappen have won second place now, but the world champion leads the title race by one point thanks to his fastest lap in Imola. He admitted that being eliminated after his mistake could have seriously affected his eighth title hopes.”

Italy:

La Gazzetta dello Sport: The exciting Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna with a sovereign victory for the Dutch over Red Bull over the world champion, who is catching up after a trip in the gravel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *