Lewis Hamilton an incredible comeback

REd Bull Max Verstappen driver won the messy Imola Formula 1 race. Dutchman Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain relegated to second place in the second Grand Prix of the year on Sunday. His compatriot Lando Norris came in third. Hamilton leads the tournament by just one point. The international press writes:

Great Britain:

Daily Mail: “Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – winner on a tumultuous day at Imola. The Dutchman started from third place on the net and a great start beating Lewis Hamilton, who finished second, on the first lap.”

“The Sun”: “Lewis Hamilton made a stunning comeback after an early mistake and finished second behind dominant Max Verstappen at Imola. Hamilton had overtaken Norris by two terms before the end, and could not get Dutch Verstappen.”

The Guardian: “Both Hamilton and Verstappen have won second place now, but the world champion leads the title race by one point thanks to his fastest lap in Imola. He admitted that being eliminated after his mistake could have seriously affected his eighth title hopes.”

Italy:

La Gazzetta dello Sport: The exciting Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna with a sovereign victory for the Dutch over Red Bull over the world champion, who is catching up after a trip in the gravel.

Corriere dello Sport: “Leclerc is fourth in Imola, Ferrari can compete again. Monegasse talks about a very positive day”.

Tuttosport: “Verstappen wins the Imola Grand Prix. The Dutchman achieved his first success this year. Ferrari just missed the podium.”

Spain:

Marca: “Verstappen beats unsinkable Hamilton. The Dutchman had an awards ceremony for himself at Imola, but couldn’t take the lead from Lewis, who survived an accident and returned incredibly from ninth to second.”

“As”: “Verstappen knocked out the world champion in an unforgettable race. A big win for Mad Max in Imola before defeating Hamilton and Norris.”

France:

L’Equipe: “Max Verstappen turns words into action. His eagerness to compete for the world title with Lewis Hamilton, the Dutchman won his first race of the season at Imola on Sunday. A victory built from the start.”

Austria:

“Kronen Zeitung”: “Max Verstappen finally announced the fight for the world title in Formula 1. The Dutch dominated the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday.

Switzerland:

Blake: “Hamilton crosses the field in champion style, finishing second ahead of Lando Norris in a McLaren and maintaining the championship lead thanks to the fastest lap. There’s only one thing he didn’t catch: Verstappen fooled Pole Hamilton at first and crossed the finish line first in the wet then In The Dry. Eflter GP wins for ‘Mad Max’ “.