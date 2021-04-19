Olympia off to the world champions in speed racing – athletics

Not allowed to participate in the Tokyo Olympics: Christian Coleman. © APA / afp / Karim Jafar

Although the doping ban on American runner Christian Coleman has been reduced from 24 to 18 months, the 2019 world champion will be absent from the Tokyo Olympics.

First, the IAAF Independent Integrity Commission imposed a two-year ban on Coleman. The reason for this is his frequent absence from doping tests. The proceedings have now been reopened and a decision has been made in favor of the accused athlete. However, the sprint star has to give up their participation in the Olympics, as the ban in effect from May 14, 2020 will last until November 2021.

While Coleman is disappointed with the final decision and the absence of the Olympics with him, he really looks to the future. He added, “I look forward to representing the United States in the 2022 World Championships, especially the first World Championship to be held in the United States next summer, where I want to defend my world title against a new Olympic champion in the 100 meters race.” Combat said.

Medal Specialist

Christian Coleman became the 100 meters (9.76 s) world champion at the 2019 World Championships in Doha and won gold with the US team in the relay.

Author: christoph.niederkofler