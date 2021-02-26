Levon Aronian moves to the United States Federation

Press release

Senior expert Levon Aronian moves to St. Louis and represents the United States of America

The United States has five of the world’s top 20 players.

The St. Louis Chess Club is pleased to announce that Grandmaster Levon Aronian will move to St. Louis and represent the American Federation in future competitions.

“I am proud that I have had the honor to make a great contribution to the greatest successes of Armenian chess. It is impossible to achieve this distinction without the support of my colleagues and friends at home in the game of chess. I have particularly enjoyed personal attention and appreciation for the support I have received from the third president of Armenia, Serge Sargsyan for many years. “.

The 38-year-old General Motors Armenian made a name for himself for the first time when he won the World Youth Championship in Chess in 1994. After that, Arunyan led the Armenian team to three gold medals in the Olympic Games (2006, 2008, 2012) and one gold in the World Championships For teams (2011). Over the course of his career, Aronian has also won several singles tournaments, including the World Cup (2005, 2017), Linares (2006), Corus / Tata Steel (2008, 2011), Norway Chess (2017), St. Louis Rapid & Blitz (2017, 2019) and the Sinquefield Cup (2015, 2018).

Levon Aronian is also a world champion in three forms; He was world chess champion 960 (2006, 2007), world fast champ (2009) and world champion in Blitz (2010).

“Levon played in our first Cup at Sunkefield in 2013,” said Rex Senkefield, co-founder of St. Saint’s. “I’ve known him over the years as a strong competitor and a true gentleman. He represents the best in our sport.” Lewis Chess Club. “When he came to us and expressed his desire to move to St. Louis and represent the United States, I couldn’t think of anyone better. We welcome him with open arms.”

The St. Louis Chess Club became the second home of the Aronian. After winning the 2019 Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz, he loves to talk about his many visits to the Central West End. Speaking at the closing ceremony, he said, “I love playing in St. Louis, where chess players are proud to be chess players and we are loved, thanks in large part to the Sinquefield family.”

Aronian joins the dozens of other chess players who have decided to make St. Louis, the chess capital of the United States, their home. The “Sinquefield effect” is largely blamed for the re-emergence of the American game of chess over the past decade.

Aronian is currently ranked 5th in the world ranking and will represent the United States along with other top 20 players such as Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So, Leinier Dominguez and Hikaru Nakamura.

Arunyan informed the Armenian Chess Federation and its supporters on Thursday 25 February 2021 of its decision with the words: “I am very grateful to my family, relatives, friends and all the people who know my principles and decisions. I want to assure you that I am connected to my country, and I will certainly continue to do what is possible and impossible for my country, and also from a distance.” .