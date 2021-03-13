Great Britain accuses China of violating the Joint Declaration on Hong Kong

Great Britain considers the change in Hong Kong’s election law to be another breach by China of the agreement on the status of the former Crown Colony.

British Foreign Secretary Raab said that Beijing’s decision is a clear violation of the Sino-British legally binding declaration. In 1984, the status of the former British Crown Colony as a Chinese Special Administrative Region was established, which was granted special rights for 50 years. Raab confirmed that the reform was the third breach of the deal in a few months.

On Thursday, China’s People’s Assembly approved changes to Hong Kong’s election law, under which the Beijing-related committee can appoint a larger percentage of parliament members. This reduces the number of parliamentarians elected by the people of Hong Kong. In addition, China has a veto power over the candidates. In the past year, the Chinese leadership has already increased pressure on opponents of the government in Hong Kong by introducing the so-called Security Act.

This message was broadcast on March 13, 2021 on Deutschlandfunk.