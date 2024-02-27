Lenovo and Motorola offer Smart Connect

The Smart Connect software solution, recently introduced at MWC, aims to significantly simplify connectivity between computers, smartphones and tablets. The solution scope includes different aspects. This means that switching between PC, tablet and phone can be done using a single keyboard and mouse with smooth cursor movement and smooth controls. App activities can be performed across devices with a simple swipe motion – for example, you can continue playing a video on your tablet right where you left off on your PC.

Messages and notifications are synced across all devices and are therefore available across devices. Large files can also be shared on multiple devices compatible with different operating systems and shared across devices connected via Share Hub without taking up much storage space on each device. The clipboard is also becoming cross-device: copying something on a smartphone and pasting it on a computer will become second nature. Smart Connect also allows the smartphone to be used as a webcam.

However, Smart Connect does not work with every smartphone, tablet and PC: according to manufacturers, the solution will be available in the next few months on Lenovo PCs running Windows 10 or higher via the Microsoft Store and for select Lenovo tablets and Motorola devices via the Store Google Play is. Lenovo and Motorola want to announce details about device compatibility at launch. (Yupi)