Larry Nassar Gymnastics Scandal: Millions Paid to Assault Victims – Sports

The US Department of Justice will pay $138.7 million in damages to victims of abuse committed by former sports doctor and gymnastics official Larry Nassar. According to a statement on Tuesday, 139 administrative cases related to allegations of sexual assault against Nassar were settled. In a lawsuit filed by the top security agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the affected women and girls were accused of following up on reports of abuse too late, allowing Nassar to commit more crimes for more than a year until his arrest in the fall of 2016. The Justice Department announced that the settlement… The administrative claims against the United States have just been resolved.

Over the course of decades, “Nassar abused his position by betraying the trust of people under his care and medical supervision while simultaneously evading responsibility,” Assistant Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer was quoted as saying in the statement: “These allegations were serious.” From the outset, while these settlements will not undo the harm Nassar caused, we hope they will help provide the critical support victims of his crimes need to continue to heal.

Total compensation now stands at about $1 billion

Nassar, 60, was a USA Gymnastics physician and a gymnast at Michigan State University for more than 20 years. In November 2017, three people were convicted of sexual assault in more than 250 cases, with sentences totaling up to 175 years in prison. He is said to have sexually assaulted 265 women and girls, including Olympic champions Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney. FBI Chief Christopher Wray acknowledged his agency's “inexcusable” failure in a statement to the US Senate in September 2021.

Victims of the abuse have already received compensation, and the total now stands at nearly $1 billion. In 2018, Nassar's former employer, Michigan State University, promised $500 million in a settlement; A $380 million agreement with USA Gymnastics was reached in 2021.