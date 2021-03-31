Jungfrau Zeitung – The number of Swiss abroad is increasing

Immigrants | March 31, 2021

Every tenth Swiss women lived abroad in 2020. Their share increased by 0.7 per cent compared to the previous year, less than in previous years. Roughly two-thirds of the 776,300 preferred Europe, nearly half of them France.

The share of retirees living abroad grew the most, at 2.8 percent, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced Tuesday. The number of Swiss abroad in Asia – a continent traditionally popular with retirement homes – has fallen by one percent. In Africa (minus 2.9 percent) and America (minus 0.2 percent) there were also fewer Swiss residents last year compared to the previous year.

The vast majority of Swiss abroad – 490,800, or 63 percent – were living in Europe in 2020. At 200,900, or about a quarter, France and its overseas territories have chosen their place of residence. It was followed by Germany with around 100,000 inhabitants, Italy with around 50,000 well, the United Kingdom with around 40,000, and Spain with less than 25,000. The number of Swiss abroad increased in all these countries, and especially in Germany with an increase of 2.5 percent.

Significant growth in Israel

Slightly more than a third of Swiss abroad (285,500) have moved to another continent, preferably to America, where just a quarter of them have settled. The other continents follow Asia, Oceania and Africa, with a share of between seven and two percent.

Most of the Swiss overseas transcontinental preferred the United States, which is 81,300, or ten percent is good. It was followed by Canada with half the number of Swiss as the United States of America, Australia with 25,700 and Israel with 21,400 – the country with the highest increase in the number of Swiss abroad, at 2.6%.

Many centenarians

21.1 percent of Swiss abroad – roughly the same year as the previous year – were minors, and 56.7 percent (also practically unchanged) were between 18 and 64 years old. Older people were responsible for the increase: 22.2 percent, or 172,500 Swiss people abroad were of retirement age, up 2.8 percent from the previous year. The 662 Swiss living abroad – eight out of 10,000 – were 100 years of age or older. In Germany, only two out of 10,000 residents are in this age group.