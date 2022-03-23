Julian Assange: A Resistant Wedding (nd-aktuell.de)

Stella Morris with her two sons before marrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange Photo: dpa / PA Wire / Dylan Martinez

Many people around the world support the founder of the WikiLeaks disclosure platform, Julian Assange. But no one is trying so hard to free the 50-year-old, who was imprisoned at Belmarsh Maximum Security Prison in London about three years ago, like Stella Morris. For a lawyer, it’s not “only” about working for his client, or the freedom of the press or what is probably the most famous investigative activist – Morris is fighting for freedom and, given his poor health, perhaps also for her life long-term partner, father of her two sons and after the wedding Wednesday is now her husband.

A word yes in a high-security prison, before that since 2015 a secret affair they had to lead under the worst conditions during Assange’s asylum in the Ecuadorean embassy in London which was announced only in 2020: normal life is a foreign word for Maurice and her family – and it likely will remain so .

For the daughter of a Spanish theater maker and Swedish architect, the fight for the love of her life, as Assange described it to the Guardian before her wedding, is far from over. After the Supreme Court, the UK’s highest court, recently dismissed the Australian-born appeal against his extradition to the US as inadmissible, Assange now faces a trial in the US for espionage, and is eventually sentenced. It can be up to 175 years imprisonment can be imposed. It is now up to the British Home Secretary to decide whether this is really the case.

There is no doubt that Maurice is ready to continue the fight, because her wedding is a “declaration of love and resistance in spite of walls.”