Disney employees, like ESPN and Disney+, roll back LGBTQ+ rights

While many employees protested at Disney’s headquarters in Burbank, California, it wasn’t a big show across the company.

“We recognize how important this issue is to LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and allies, we respect our colleagues’ right to express their views, and we are committed to continuing to support the LGBTQ+ community in the fight for equality,” a Disney spokesperson said. For CNN Business.

The post, which featured an image of Mickey Mouse’s rainbow ears, said the unit “opposes any legislation that violates basic human rights and stands in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ team, crew, imaginators, and fans.” Today and every day.”

Earlier this month, Bob Chuck, CEO of Disney, spoke about the bill in a memo to employees He refused to publicly condemn him directly . Instead, Chuckl said, Disney’s continuing to tell “different stories” is a more appropriate response to laws that prohibit teachers from discussing LGBT issues with children in third grade and under.

ESPN believes in inclusion and condemns laws and procedures in the United States that violate human rights. We stand by our colleagues, friends, families, and LGBT fans.” “We will continue to work with organizations that support the LGBTQIA+ community, take responsibility for failing to meet expectations, and never stop telling stories about LGBTQIA+ athletes.”

“We strongly condemn all laws that violate the basic human rights of people in the LGBTQIA+ community – particularly laws that target and harm young people and their families,” the tweet said.

Disney+ added that it strives to create a service that “reflects the world we live in.”

We hope to be a source for inclusive, empowering, and authentic stories that unite us in our common humanity.

This is not the first such data to be published online by corporate entities. Marvel Studios and the Pixar After the initial reaction, they took to social media to express their support for LGBTQ+ rights, saying they stand by the community.

As for the parent company itself, on Monday Disney hosted an online meeting with all of its entities on the matter.

“This morning we had a company-wide virtual call about anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and Disney’s response to it,” the company told CNN on Monday. “We recognize how important this issue is to LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and allies, we respect our colleagues’ right to express their opinions, and we are committed to continuing to support the LGBTQ+ community in the fight for equality.”