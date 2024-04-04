April 4, 2024

Judges in Britain to impose arms embargo against Israel

Jordan Lambert April 4, 2024 1 min read


A sea of ​​Palestinian flags: A pro-Palestine rally in London on March 30
Image: AFP

In Great Britain, former supreme judges warn against complicity in a “genocide” in Gaza by supplying weapons. Spanish Prime Minister Seeks Allies for Palestine Recognition

NInternational pressure is mounting on the Jerusalem government following an accidental attack by the Israeli armed forces on volunteers from the aid organization “World Central Kitchen” (WCK) in the Gaza Strip. In Great Britain, three of the seven killed, three former Supreme Court judges head a signature list of about 600 lawyers. .

The lawyers' seventeen-page letter was sent to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and argues that supporting Israel with weapons “significantly” falls short of the British government's obligations under international law when it is considered a “potential risk of genocide in Gaza”. Signatories include former Supreme Court Chief Justice Brenda Hale, former Justices Jonathan Sumption and Nicholas Wilson.

