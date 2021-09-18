Ford Mustang Mach-E presents to the police

Ford paves the way for America’s electric police fleets. As part of its $30 billion investment in electrification by 2025, Ford is conducting research on fully electric vehicles designed specifically for police vehicles. It is not only tested in the United States, but also submitted to the police in Great Britain.

With the electric car, the US automaker wants to show that a car with an electric push train can deliver solid performance and withstand tough police use cycles. In mid-September, Ford introduced an all-electric police test vehicle based on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUV. This happened as part of the 2022 Michigan State Police Model Assessment Tests. Ford will use the tests as part of the pilot program as a benchmark as the company continues to develop designed electric vehicles Especially for the police force of the future.

The demand for fully electric cars for police is growing all over the world. This is also reflected in the fact that Ford has unveiled a new Mustang Mach-E for police in the UK, with police departments lining up to try it out. In addition to Great Britain and the United States, there is also interest from other countries / cities in electronic police cars.

Dubai is known for being a bit more expensive there. This is also the case with the vehicle portfolio of the local police fleet. As was already the case in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck will also find its way into the Dubai Police fleet. This will definitely go hand in hand with other sports vehicles such as the Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari FF and many more. It will be interesting to see if the Ford Mustang Mach-E will be pulled there, too.