Great Britain makes Mallorca vacation easier

Good news from the UK! The British government will make it easier to travel to Mallorca in the future. Spain, including the Balearic Islands, will be removed from the Coruna traffic light from October 4. Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps announced yesterday. The islands are currently still orange.

For British holidaymakers, this means those vaccinated and convalescent will no longer need to be tested before the return flight. The strict quarantine and testing requirements then apply only to unvaccinated people. In Mallorca, they were relieved by this decision, according to Maria José Agiolo, managing director of the FEHM Hotel Association, this decision the British government would have liked to make much earlier.