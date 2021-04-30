World

Joe Biden chooses dandelion for Mrs. Jill

May 1, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Joe Biden shows his romantic side.

  • He and his wife, Jill, were on their way to the Marine Corps helicopter on Thursday.

  • Biden paused on the lawn in front of the White House.

  • Then the two boarded a plane in the direction of Georgia.

  • Joe Biden celebrated his 100th day in office.

Joe (78) and Jill Biden (69) have always been the focus of media attention. Also when the two walked across the lawn in front of the White House in Washington on Thursday on their way to a helicopter.

The US president, who has been married to his wife for more than 43 years, seems to attach great importance to the little attention.

