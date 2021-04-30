Joe Biden chooses dandelion for Mrs. Jill

Getty Images 1/8 Joe Biden shows his romantic side.

Joe (78) and Jill Biden (69) have always been the focus of media attention. Also when the two walked across the lawn in front of the White House in Washington on Thursday on their way to a helicopter.

The US president, who has been married to his wife for more than 43 years, seems to attach great importance to the little attention.

After a few minutes, Biden stopped, bent over and picked the dandelion. Then he stands and presents the flower to his wife.

Then the couple boarded a Marine One plane in the direction of Georgia. The 100th day of his rule was celebrated there. A meeting with former US President Jimmy Carter (96 years old) was also part of the program.

Biden is still searching for light switches

The US President and the First Lady have yet to get used to their new home after the first 100 days in the White House. “We’re still going to get to know our new home, find out where the light switches are and remember to use coasters on the old furniture,” said Jill Biden Thursday evening at a show with her husband in Duluth, Georgia.