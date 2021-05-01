World

Elon Musk on the Mars mission: “a lot of people will die there”

May 1, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Elon Musk wants to go to Mars with SpaceX.

    Keystone-sda.ch

    1/8

    Elon Musk wants to go to Mars with SpaceX.

  • South Africa wants to colonize the red planet.

    France Press agency

    2/8

    South Africa wants to colonize the red planet.

  • In an interview, Musk was honest.

    Imago Photo / Zuma Wire

    3/8

    In an interview, Musk was honest.

  • One of the most challenging hurdles can be financially as well.

    France Press agency

    7/8

    One of the most challenging hurdles can be financially as well.

  • Musk 'SpaceX is still years away from having the technology to fly and colonize Mars.

    Imago / online press PHOTO.com

    8/8

    Musk ‘SpaceX is still years away from having the technology to fly and colonize Mars.

Elon Musk (49 years old) wants to go to Mars! The Tesla boss and his space company, SpaceX, have been planning a manned mission to the Red Planet for some time. And Musk makes no secret of that: he not only wants to visit Mars, he wants to colonize it. South Africa is convinced that “this is humankind’s greatest long-term survival opportunity”.

It is not, however, far away. But Musk is planning a trip until 2026. In an interview with XPrize, the businessman is now honest: “A lot of people will die there.” “It’s uncomfortable. It’s a long journey, it might not come back alive,” he said of the planned mission.

READ  Two dead in a heap crowded in Italy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *