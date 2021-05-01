Elon Musk on the Mars mission: “a lot of people will die there”

Keystone-sda.ch 1/8 Elon Musk wants to go to Mars with SpaceX.

Elon Musk (49 years old) wants to go to Mars! The Tesla boss and his space company, SpaceX, have been planning a manned mission to the Red Planet for some time. And Musk makes no secret of that: he not only wants to visit Mars, he wants to colonize it. South Africa is convinced that “this is humankind’s greatest long-term survival opportunity”.

It is not, however, far away. But Musk is planning a trip until 2026. In an interview with XPrize, the businessman is now honest: “A lot of people will die there.” “It’s uncomfortable. It’s a long journey, it might not come back alive,” he said of the planned mission.

“Only volunteers come with me.”

Musk has been talking about his dream for decades. People online have also asked who will be on the Mars mission. According to their own information, tens of thousands of people are interested. “We will not force anyone to ride,” Musk said in an interview. “Only volunteers come with me.”

But how realistic is the settlement of the Red Planet? SpaceX’s plans raise many technological, political and ethical questions. One of the most challenging hurdles can be financially as well. Musk ‘SpaceX is still years away from having the technology to fly and colonize Mars.

Is Mars is our salvation?

He never finally asked if Elon Musk would leave the Earth himself. But he is convinced that if our planet becomes uninhabitable due to natural or man-made disasters, then this is humanity’s best chance for an alternative planet.