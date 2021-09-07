iPhone 13: The world’s fastest smartphone – by standards



According to the first benchmarks, the new iPhone 13 processor will make a huge leap in performance and will offer the highest graphics performance of all mobile processors.





According to the latest leaks, the A15 will put the competition in the shade. © IDG

On the Korean Clién website

These are apparently the first benchmarks for the new iPhone 13 leaked.

All information and rumors

According to these data, the new A15 electronic chip, which will be used in the iPhone 13, brings a very good figure.

Graphics performance tested using specified criteria

GFXBench Manhattan 3.1,

Performance is calculated based on computed images per second. According to the leaker, the iPhone 13 did 198fps in the first run, but only 140-150fps in the second run. The drop in the second round indicates that the iPhone’s performance is being throttled by heat buildup. The device used is still a prototype, so a further improvement in performance and heat dissipation cannot be ruled out.

If this result is indeed correct, the A15 Bionic will beat the Exynos 2200. Exynos 2200 is a new chip from Samsung that will appear soon and possibly in Galaxy S22 and depend on the AMD GPU.

Galaxy S22

It should work and depend on the AMD GPU.

According to the first leaks

By the same benchmarks, it comes down to 170 fps in the first round, then to 127.5 fps in the third. Exynos will outperform all current smartphone chipsets – except for the A15 Bionic. Apple’s current model, the A14 Bionic, achieves 120 frames per second in the benchmark.

However, you should take this information with caution, as there is no evidence that the information is correct. However, it probably won't be long before we can convince ourselves of the performance of the A15 Bionic. Apple's iPhone 13 is expected to be released next week.

iPhone 13 expected to be released next week

