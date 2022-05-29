AMD uses the same chip with the X670E, X670, and B650

X670 / X670E with dual SIM design

Shortly after AMD showed off the Ryzen 7000, MSI showed off the appropriate X670 motherboard in a livestream and revealed details about the chipset. AMD uses the same chip twice in the X670 and X670E, which is only installed once in the B650. This brings with it many advantages.

In a keynote at Computex 2022, AMD has information about the next generation CPU Ryzen 7000 a statement. The new Zen 4 architecture starts with the new AM5 socket and of course too new slides. B650 is the flagship chipset, X670 aimed at enthusiasts and X670E at overclocking with evolving requirements. On May 25, MSI organized a live broadcast on YouTube, where, among other things, the MSI Pro X670-B was discussed.

Michel Berchot, Product Marketing Officer at MSI in the Netherlands, removes the slide cooler in front of the camera and displays it Dual chip design. AMD uses a redundant chip for the X670 and X670E, while it is only used once with the B650.

It’s not a two-chip X670, but two chips that make up the X670. Michel Barkhout, MSI

So there are only technical differences in terms of bandwidth. So PCIe 5.0 for memory is offered for each of the three classes of chipsets, but AMD only offers PCIe 5.0 for graphics cards with the X670E in any case, with the X670 this functionality optional. Since the X670 and X670E consist of two chips, there is also twice the connectivity compared to the B650.

Screenshot: MSI Inside Computex 2022 (YouTube live)

Because AMD Only one slide, not three different slides Developed, production costs go down. In addition, the dual-chip design also enables high-end motherboards passive cooling. At the beginning of the X570, there were only actively cooled mainboards, and later passive models followed with the X570S.

