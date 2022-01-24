science

Interferon answer: Where there is a weak point in Omicron

January 24, 2022
Faye Stephens

Mild courses of infection in the omicron variant may also be due to a special weakness of the virus: unlike the previous variants, the omicron reacts sensitively to the cell’s defense mechanism, the so-called interferon response. This arises from experiments on cell cultures, in which a group of scientists compared infection to omicron and delta variables.

