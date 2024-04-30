Intel Core Ultra 200V (“Lunar Lake”) with Xe²-LPG (“Battlemage”) in benchmark testing for the first time

The next-generation Core Ultra 200V (“Lunar Lake”) mobile CPU series follows the Intel Core Ultra 100H (“Meteor Lake”) and combines “Lion Cove” and “Skymont” with the next-generation Xe²-LPG graphics architecture (“ Battlemage”). Now the first engineering sample (ES) is known CSoftware standard I figured out.

Lion Cove + Skymont + Battlemage = Lunar Lake

Intel's latest update to its reliability and performance monitor Perfmon (“Performance Monitor”) also confirmed that the next generation of Core processors, also known as “Lunar Lake”, is expected to appear between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025 with “Arrow Lake.” , based on performance cores (“P-Cores”) codenamed “Lion Cove” and efficiency cores (“E-Cores”) of type “Skymont”. Xe²-LPG (“Battlemage”), the successor to the current Xe-LPG (“Alchemist”) series, handles image output.

The first criteria are without much value

Under the name Intel Lunar Lake client platform An engineering sample with a TDP of 17 W and a clock frequency of 1.85 GHz has now appeared in the SiSoftware benchmark database for the first time. This was a “shortcut” that started with “only” 7 of the 8 Xe² processor cores, although the results were only of a theoretical nature anyway.







Source: SiSoftware (Screenshot: PCGH)







While Intel still has the first generation Intel-based Arc), the second generation Intel Xe²-LPG (“Battlemage”) alias will be used for the first time in “Lunar Lake”.

Intel Lunar Lake could appear as early as 2024

As Intel confirmed when announcing its business numbers in January of this year, the company is on schedule with future technologies. Hence, “Intel Lunar Lake” is scheduled for release in 2024, while desktops with next-gen processors will be treated to “Arrow Lake” and pitted against AMD’s Ryzen 9000.







Source: Intel









