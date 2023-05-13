Ines Garcés de los Fayos Alonso receives the famous Gerhard Dommach Prize

(Vienna, May 12, 2023) The Gerhard Domagk Foundation awards the Gerhard Domagk Award to Ines Garces de los Fayos Alonso of the Clinical Institute of Pathology at MedUni Vienna for her outstanding research work on ALCL signaling pathways.

The Gerhard Domag Foundation for Cancer Research has awarded the Gerhard Domag Prize since 1963 in cooperation with the University Society of Westphalian Wilhelms University. Founded by Nobel Prize laureate Gerhard Doumack, the Gerhard Doumack Foundation has set as its goal the promotion of research in the fight against cancer. The ceremony took place at the Gerhard Dommach Institute of Pathology at the University Hospital in Münster.

This year, the Gerhard Dumac Foundation recognized the scientific achievements of Ines Garcés de los Vayos Alonso for her research on novel biomarkers in anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL). ALCL is an aggressive T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma that primarily affects children and young adults and is characterized by a high relapse rate and resistance to treatment. In Lukas Kenner’s research group, Ines Garces de los Fayos Alonso has discovered alternative biomarkers that could be promising for new therapeutic approaches.

Ines Garcés de los Fayos Alonso was born in Brussels in 1994. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Durham University in the United Kingdom. In 2016 she was awarded the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Scholarship and began her doctoral studies at MedUni Vienna. In parallel with her basic research activities, Ines Garces de los Fayos Alonso is involved in various extracurricular activities, as a lecturer for master’s students and as an active member of a few international societies. In addition, the young researcher’s work has been recognized with numerous awards such as the Stiftungdiagnose Hilft Eppendorf Award and the European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) Scholarship Award.