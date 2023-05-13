Submit your Esta application for your US vacation online without stress

Vacations in the US are possible for Germans without a visa – but they must submit the necessary ESTA application early enough Photo: Image Alliance/dpa

A jaunt to New York or a road trip along the California coast? German citizens do not need a visa for this. But the Esta app is essential. This must be provided in a timely manner.

Traveling to the USA on business or as a tourist: If you stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days, you need the so-called Esta application.

This should be submitted as soon as possible, but no later than 72 hours before the start of the trip, writes Stiftung Warentest.

This is acceptable Online on a dedicated website US government.

Required Documents: A passport valid for six months after entering the United States, and a return ticket. Cost: $21, payable by Sofortüberweisung, Giropay, eps bank transfer, PayPal, or debit/credit card.

No US contact or residential address is required, but recommended. In addition to personal data, the app asks for other things, such as illnesses, jobs, or criminal records. Allow half an hour for it to fill Stiftung Warentest.

Confirmation usually comes within 72 hours via SMS and email. Warning: the most expensive express procedures are often advertised on the Internet. According to product testing, it’s still not faster.

The permit is valid for two years. But the request can also be denied. Then you can try to apply for a visa.