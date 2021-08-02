IM Global Partner appoints Executive Vice President | people | currently

Jamie Hammond, Executive Vice President, iM Global Partner (Image: ZVG)



Jamie Hammond is the new Executive Vice President and Head of Sales for EMEA at iM Global Partner.

Jimmy Hammond She will support the company’s continued growth with direct responsibility for the development of the group’s business in Europe, it said in a press release on Tuesday. Reports to Philip Cofresel, founder and CEO of iM Global Partner.

Prior to joining iM Global Partner, Hammond was CEO of AllianceBernstein Limited (UK) and President of EMEA Client Group. He joined AllianceBernstein in January 2016 and was initially responsible for sales, marketing and customer service in the EMEA region. Prior to this, he worked for Franklin Templeton Investments for 15 years, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Units in the United Kingdom and General Manager for Europe. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2001 after the acquisition of Fiduciary Trust Company International, where he was the Director of Sales responsible for the development of mutual funds in Europe. Prior to that, Hammond was the director of national sales at Hill Samuel Asset Management, the asset management arm of the Lloyds TSB Group. He has more than 30 years of experience in the field.