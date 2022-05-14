If you haven’t ordered anything, no need to pay

No one who receives invoices for unrequested goods is required to pay. Identity theft is often behind this. Photo: Zacharie Scheurer / dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) Police Invoice Fraud Identity Theft

They order goods with fake names and addresses – and intercept them before delivery, eg directly from a parcel carrier: Fraudsters using someone else’s data when shopping online can be liable for unexpected bills in their mailbox. Those affected must then notify the respective mail order company, file a complaint and contradict the invoice.

Also: tell the agent that you did not receive a package – therefore you cannot return any merchandise. If the companies or payment service providers have already sent the receivables to the debt collection companies, then the payment does not need to be done here either. “Online Watch List” recommend Rather, to contradict the demands again. Then ignore them.

To be on the safe side: Report Anonymous

If you regularly receive invoices for unordered goods, it makes sense to file a complaint against unknown persons due to ongoing orders in your name. In this way, the effort required to file separate reports to the police can be reduced.

Today’s Top Jobs Find the best jobs now and

You are notified by e-mail.

By the way: if you got not only the invoice, but also the package that you never ordered, then the deception went wrong from the point of view of the scammers: they could not intercept the goods. However, you do not have to pay to return the goods you did not order. Better: Ask the company to issue a returns form for you.

Information from the Internet watchlist