Icons are back – Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The second part of the Remake Trilogy based on Final Fantasy 7 (the original from 1997) will be released on February 29, 2024. A new demo for the game was released this week.

Some video games retain their unique cultural place and continue to influence how we interact with and watch games 30 years after their release. Final Fantasy 7, released for PlayStation in 1997, is one of these games. The second part of the remake trilogy will be released for PS5 next Thursday. By Mirko Kempf

Final Fantasy is a JRPG series, with “mainline entries” (currently up to sixteen and a very successful spin-off MMORPG). Although a lot has changed graphically and mechanically over the past three decades, the core values ​​have always remained the same: great stories are told in different settings, with the primary focus on the protagonist. The setting for Final Fantasy 7 was somewhat unusual for the time, namely with a dystopian future backdrop, with a profit-hungry corporation as the main antagonist. The underlying themes of capitalism and climate destruction still resonate today.

This is what the view of Junon City looked like in 1997

Since this week, PS5 players can test out another beta for the main game. As was the case with the first part of the remake 4 years ago, the next part is graphically impressive. But what's even more exciting is the way the developers create entire worlds from short sequences from the original and fill the characters with life. Heroes and events sometimes move in different directions in new versions. This is the highlight of these new releases, they tell the same story but with “twists and turns.” It remains to be seen how this affects individual destinies (and key defining moments).

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second of a three-part remake, will be released next Thursday, February 29 for PS5..