Ice hockey: Kathy Hucklesmiller in the World Cup squad – more nominations for HCL players

Yesterday in the Riverkings jersey, today with the eagle in the German national team jersey: Katharina Häckelsmiller from Landsberg. © HCL

Landsberg – a great honor for the young talent Katharina Hucklesmiller. The 16-year-old from the Riverkings’ U17-DEB Div2 has been named to the German Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships squad. It will be held in Calgary on August 20-31. The team is already in Canada and is preparing intensively for the World Cup there.

Riverqueen Häckelsmiller now plays in the women’s Bundesliga team at ECDC Memmingen as well as the U17 team. Those in charge of HC Landsberg, headed by young director Michael Oswald and full-time young coach Marcel Juhas, were delighted with the nomination for the World Cup: “This nomination is the result of their talent and their daily commitment to coaching. We are happy that perhaps we can contribute a little bit with our support from the coaches and the team.”

In addition to Häckelsmiller, other talents from the Riverkings are on the way with various selection teams in August. U20 DNL3’s Nele Egger is currently in training camp with the U18 national team, while Anna Kindl and Annabel Seyrer prepare for the season with the U16 squad. Lauren Schadell (under 15 years old) and Tim Hartmann (under 13 years old) in two camps for the Bavarian team. In these two age groups, the country pick is the highest possible selection team.

In general, the intensive and continuous work of young people by HC Landsberg is paying off. “This means that the club is one of the 40 best clubs in Germany in terms of young talent,” confirms press spokesperson Joachim Simon. “The club should be significantly higher in the rankings in the women’s field,” he adds. Former Landsberg players who played for the boys in the Riverkings’ junior teams are currently on the ice with Kathy Hucklesmiller in Canada: goalkeeper Franziska Alp, defender Karina Strobel and striker Julia Zorn also played for HCL in the youth team.