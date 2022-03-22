ESC: Sam Ryder is in the final for Great Britain with “SPACE MAN”.

Sam Ryder is set to represent Great Britain at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with “Space Man” and is already in the finals as one of the top five. We provide you with all the facts about pop singles, including lyrics and music videos!

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is set to begin, and it has already been decided who will sing for them in Great Britain, the host country, Italy. Essex-based English singer-songwriter Sam Ryder is entering the competition this year in Turin with his pop single “Space Man”.

“Space Man” – Video for the song

Sam Riderspace Man

Lyrics by Sam Ryder “Space Man”

In a statement with “Space Man”, Sam Ryder explained that he pays homage to his musical heroes Freddie Mercury, David Bowie and Elton John.

Sam Ryder’s first appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest will be in the final of the Music Contest on May 14, 2022. Since Great Britain is part of the Big Five (Big Five: Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Spain), their participant Sam Ryder can skip the semifinals and go straight to the Grand Final with his song “Space Man”.