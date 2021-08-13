Weak 2.3 – 4 km WSW earthquake from Quinta, Oklahoma, on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:51 pm local time / VolcanoDiscovery

Weak earthquake of magnitude 2.3 at a depth of 1.8 km
13. August 01:53 UTC: First message: USGS two minutes later.
13. August 01:56: The amount has been recalculated from 2.2 to 2.3.
Date and time (UTC): August 13, 2021 01:51:05 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Thursday August 12, 2021 8:51 PM (GMT -5)
Size: 2.3
Epicenter depth: 1.8 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 35.10605°N / 95.28055°W (Oklahoma, United States)
Nearby places and cities:
4 kilometers northwest quinta (bang: 297) -> earthquake is near!
8 km from ESE Quinton (Pop count: 1010) -> Nearby earthquakes!
21 km north Wilburton (pop count: 2680) -> earthquakes nearby!
22 km southwest stigler (pop number: 2770) -> earthquakes nearby!
49 km from ENE McAllister (Pittsburgh County) (pop: 18300) -> earthquake is near!
72 km south Muskogee (pop count: 38500) -> earthquake is near!
86 km northwest Fort Smith (Arkansas) (pop: 88200) -> earthquake is near!
92 km northwest Van Buren, Arkansas (bang: 23100) -> earthquake is near!
115 km southeast of broken arrow (pop: 106600) -> Near earthquake!
133 km southeast Tulsa (Pop count: 403,500) -> Near earthquake!
scattered clouds 32.1 °C (90 F), humidity: 49%, wind: 3 m/s (6 knots) from S.
Primary data source: USGS (US Geological Survey)
Rated earthquake energy: 1.8×108 Joules (49.4 kWh) More info
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
|succumb to
|Depth
|your location
|these
|2.3
|1.8 km
|4 kilometers west of Quinta, Oklahoma
|USGS
|2.3
|2 km
|Oklahoma
|EMSC
User opinions about this earthquake
Earthquakes of this magnitude (2.3) can only be seen by humans in the rarest cases, but can be easily recorded by modern seismographs.
Previous earthquakes in the same area
