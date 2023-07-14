Heat wave in the southern United States – about 93 million people affected

The southern United States is groaning under the sweltering heat. The US Weather Service said Friday that at least 93 million people in the country have been warned of extreme heat.

“This is the result of a high pressure surge over the American southwest, which will intensify over the weekend,” she said. Record temperatures are expected.

In some areas of the southern United States such as California, Nevada, and Arizona, temperatures are expected to reach nearly 49 degrees on the weekend. Further east in Texas, Louisiana, or Mississippi, humid heat of up to 46 degrees should be expected. According to the weather service, the morning lows should be “unusually” warm. At the same time, meteorologists predicted heavy rains in the northeast of the country. Floods hit Vermont earlier this week. (sda/dpa)