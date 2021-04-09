WM: He lost the reels to Canada in the end

The German curling men lost their last game against World Cup record holder Canada in Calgary. The young team around Skip Sixten Totzek (Rastatt) had to admit defeat to a 36-time champion 6: 9 and finished the World Cup with four wins and nine defeats in tenth place.

Germany has clearly missed the direct qualification for the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022. Only the top six teams from the stadium, which have been increased to 14 teams, have reached the knockout stage of the World Cup, and are therefore also in Beijing. In December, the remaining three places will play in a qualifying tournament. Host China complete the Olympic Ten field.

Besides China, the selection of the Russian Curling Federation (RCF) as well as Sweden, Olympic champion USA, Canada, Scotland and world champion Switzerland will be there in Beijing.

The World Cup in Calgary is the first WCF tournament after more than a year of stopping contracting the Coronavirus. Spectators are not permitted at WinSport Arena at Calgary Olympic Park.

The Women’s World Cup scheduled to be held in Schaffhausen in March has been canceled due to the pandemic. He will also be compensated at The Bubble in Calgary from April 30 to May 9.