Prince Philip died at the age of 99

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, died, as announced by Buckingham Palace in London, died early this morning in Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh was 99 years old. He was hospitalized for a few weeks in February and March and discharged from home in mid-March.

British Prime Minister Johnson said the entire nation thanked Prince Philip for his career. He has always helped keep the royal family and the monarchy on the right track. The deceased shaped the youth and mainly inspired them. Labor leader Starmer said the UK has lost an extraordinary man who devoted his life to the country.

The German ambassador to London, Michaelis, declared that it is a great honor for Prince Philip to be in Germany so much and helped build a close partnership between the two countries.

Prince Philip has been married to Elizabeth II since 1947. In 2017 he withdrew from his public engagements with the royal family.

This message was broadcast on April 9, 2021 on Deutschlandfunk.