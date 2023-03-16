“Haaland shows he’s from another galaxy” – Sport

The international press is celebrating the Manchester City striker for his performance against RB Leipzig. The Spanish newspaper Marca found that Haaland is ahead of Messi, Raul and Benzema in his age.

Great Britain

daily MailMANCHESTER CITY ARE A CANNONBALL TEAM. When Erling Haaland strikes – like five times in the 7-0 win against RB Leipzig – there are only a few left.

the sun: “ERLING HAULAND. The five-star Haaland has broken all records and propelled Manchester City into the Champions League quarter-finals. However, what makes his performance on Tuesday even more special is that in the 63 minutes he was on the pitch, he managed 30 Just a minute touching the ball – which means he scored every sixth touch.

Standard evening: “Haaland broke the city record for goals in demolition at the Etihad Stadium. The record player gave one of the best performances in the history of the Champions League.”

Guardians“The great player Erling Haaland scores five times, and Manchester City crushes Render B Leipzig.”

Mirror: “The Magic Seven! Haaland scores five goals and breaks records while City book the next round.”

passErling Haaland leaves Wayne Rooney red-faced.

Norway

Bladet dag: “Erling Braut Haaland’s Champions League fairy tale never wanted to end. On Tuesday night, he made history again when he broke more goalscoring records.”

Verden’s gait: “It has become a habit for Erling Haaland to put in great performances in the Champions League. Against RB Leipzig he reached the level of Lionel Messi.”

Dagsavisen: “The historic Haaland. He was a real scorer.”

France

L’Equipe: “ET Haaland. CYBORG has destroyed everything. Haaland against Leipzig shows that it came from another galaxy.”

Le Parisien“The magician Haaland, with five goals, sends Manchester City to the quarter-finals and humiliates Leipzig.”

Spain

sign: “Haaland!!! What a beast. He’s from another planet. At his age he beats Messi, Raul and Benzema.”

likeHaaland rewrites history.

Italy

Gazzetta dello SportOn the shoulders of the giant: Haaland, you are in history! Five goals in the Champions League.

Corriere dello SportLike a hurricane, Erling Haaland swept through the Champions League, redrawing football’s maps and blasting into the future.